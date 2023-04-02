Murder arrests after man hit by van outside Northumberland pub dies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed when he was hit by a van outside a pub.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report at around 10pm on Saturday that two men had been struck by a van outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington following an alleged disturbance inside.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, also 55, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Police said two men, aged 32 and 37, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A vehicle was recovered from Broadway, Blyth, and additional officers have been deployed to the area as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and another has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time and we’d ask their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today (Sunday) while we carry out further inquiries and speak with witnesses.

“Please make yourselves known if you have any concerns or information you’d like to pass on.

“There is no wider risk to the public, and we would ask people to refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media about the case while inquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the Tell Us Something page online, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.