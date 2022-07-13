Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Father, 26, charged with murder of seven-week-old baby boy who died of a head injury

A woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder was released

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 13 July 2022 08:22
<p>A Home Office post-mortem examination found the seven-week-old boy died of a head injury</p>

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the seven-week-old boy died of a head injury

(Lancashire Police )

A father has been charged with the murder of his seven-week old baby in Burnley.

Abel-Jax Mailey was found unresponsive by emergency services at his house on 28 November last year.

He was taken to hospital and then transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment, but died two days later.

Recommended

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the seven-week-old boy died of a head injury.

His father, Oliver Mailey, of Bowness Road, Burnley, has been charged with his son’s murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 13 July.

A woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Abel-Jax’s death has been released with no further action.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: “These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Abel-Jax’s family at this sad and very difficult time.

“They continue to be supported by our officers.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in