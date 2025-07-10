Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder charge dismissed against Cartell Williams

Rod Minchin
Friday 27 June 2025 15:24 BST
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, who was stabbed to death in a park in Bristol in July 2023 (Family handout/PA)
Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, who was stabbed to death in a park in Bristol in July 2023 (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

The case against one of three men charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in a park has been dismissed.

Cartell Williams, 28, was one of three people facing trial over the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

The 19-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in an incident in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on July 21 2023.

The murder charge against Williams was dismissed at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier this week. He continues to serve a prison term for other offences.

Zachariah Talbert Young, 27, of Easton, and Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham, both Bristol, face trial later this year, accused of murder.

A third defendant, Remi Hitchcock, 30, of Easton, also faces trial accused of assisting an offender in relation to the death of Mr Kinuthia.

Talbert Young and Hayden are also accused of the attempted murder of a man in his late teens who was found with stab wounds at the junction of Easton Road and Easton Way in Bristol on February 2 2024.

The trial is due to begin on October 6 and is expected to last up to six weeks.

