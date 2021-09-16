Man charged with murdering his father in South London

A man has been charged with the murder of his father in Bromley, South London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

29-year-old Sean Maurice was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 15 September.

Police were called to a property on Widmore Road in Bromley on Tuesday night (14 September) following reports of a stabbing in the area.

Officers attended the scene with London Ambulance Service paramedics and Air Ambulance team members, but despite emergency medical treatment the 51-year-old, who had multiple stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Paul Maurice, and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, 15 September gave his cause of death as stab wounds to his chest.

The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood.

Sean Maurice is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday, 16 September.