A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of GBH with intent over a violent assault on two teenage boys and a staff member at a private school.

Devon and Cornwall Police said weapons were found at the scene after the incident at Blundell’s School in Tiverton on Friday.

The force said both students are in hospital and one of them is in a critical condition and the second in a serious but stable state. Their families are with them and are being supported by officers and the staff member has been discharged from the infirmary - the update from the police said.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on Monday and remains in police custody.

Blundell's is a public mixed-sex school for three to 18-year-olds and has boarders as well as day students. It costs £41,325 a year for senior boarders - from year 9 onwards - and around £28,000 for those in years 7 and 8.

Commander superintendent Toby Davies said: “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them. My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community.

“We continue to fully investigate this incident and a scene guard remains in place at the school and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day.

“In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter.”

Mr Davies reminded the press and public to not share any information that could identify the charged boy on social media to avoid contempt of court.

The school has been emailed for comment. It has not shared a statement on its website or social media.

Superintendent Antony Hart had earlier told reporters the detail about the weapons being found.

"We are still establishing what happened in the early hours of this morning and an extensive investigation continues,” he said.

"Our investigation is being assisted by experts who are assessing the injuries sustained and how they were caused.

“While we can confirm some weapons were located at the scene, it would not be appropriate to speculate on how these may have been involved while our enquiries continue.

"Our priority is to fully investigate this incident and support the victims, their families and the school community. Our thoughts remain with the injured boys, man and their loved ones."