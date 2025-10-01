Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder probe launched after death of pensioner who was ‘assaulted in hospital’

Andrew Farmer died a week after being injured at Charing Cross Hospital

Harry Taylor
Wednesday 01 October 2025 11:46 BST
Andrew Farmer was allegedly injured by another patient at Charing Cross Hospital
Andrew Farmer was allegedly injured by another patient at Charing Cross Hospital (PA)

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of an 85-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by a fellow hospital patient.

Andrew Farmer, from west London’s Ealing, was injured at Charing Cross Hospital in Hammersmith on 18 September.

He died a week later.

Anatoliy Podmazko, 70, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is next set to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 17 October.

“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends at this undoubtedly difficult time,” Detective Inspector Kirsten Hadleigh said.

“We remain in close contact with Andrew’s loved ones and are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation.”

Mr Farmer’s partner Paul Wrigley paid tribute in a statement that said: “My partner through thick and thin for 60 years. Now sadly missed.

“An Oxford First – whatever he touched, he touched deeply – opera, Devon topography, the underprivileged.

“Scholarly but with a wry sense of humour. Rest now, my dear friend.”

