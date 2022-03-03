A divorced couple were found stabbed to death 15 miles apart in Gloucestershire.

The victims have since been named as Valerie Warrington, 73, and her 67-year-old ex-husband Clive Warrington.

Emergency services discovered Mr Warrington’s body after being called to reports of a serious assault in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, at 6.25am on Wednesday.

Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in Bourton-on-the-Water, a village around 15 miles from Cheltenham. Police said both had sustained stab wounds.

A man was arrested near to the scene in Cheltenham and is in custody, Gloucestershire Police said yesterday.

They added the victims and suspect were known to one another and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.

Police vehicles outside a property on Sherborne Place in Cheltenham (PA)

On Thursday a police spokesperson said: “The man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody after officers were granted a 12-hour custody extension this morning.”

Supt Roddy Gosden added: “At around 6.25am, emergency services received a call to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham, with a report of a serious assault. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60s with stab wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Following concerns for the welfare of a second person, officers visited a property in Whiteshoots Hill in Bourton-on-the-Water. They discovered the body of a woman in her 70s who had also suffered stab wounds.

“Family members have been informed and our thoughts go out to them at this devastating time. They are now receiving support from specially trained officers.”

Police cordons are expected to remain in place at various locations around Gloucestershire over the coming days.

Forensic officers at the scene in Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire (PA)

Investigators are calling on anyone with any information to come forward, particularly those who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the two areas where the bodies were found.

“This has been a challenging situation and we will be providing support to officers and all those who have been impacted by these incidents,” Mr Gosden said.

“Understandably, people will be shocked to hear that two lives have been lost in such a tragic way. Over the coming days, officers will be in the local communities to provide reassurance and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to us.”

Anyone who might have information can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 57 on 2 March, or via Gloucestershire Police’s website.