Man and woman charged with murder of 14-year-old girl in Darlington

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road at shortly after 11pm on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall – both of Geneva Road in Darlington – have now been charged with murder.

They will both appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

In a previous statement on Saturday, the force had said the death was being treated as unexplained and that two people had been arrested in connection with the incident while police inquiries were carried out.

Local media reported a large emergency services presence on the street, and police had said officers would remain in the vicinity on Saturday.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 22:46 on Friday 5 July to an incident at a private address on Geneva Road in Darlington.

“We sent five resources in total including a doctor and a specialist paramedic. Police also attended the scene.”