Couple who were found dead at home pictured for first time as man charged with murder

The families of a married couple who were found dead at their home have released a photo of them as a man is set to appear in court charged with their murder.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9.

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, who police say was known to the two victims, has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place next week (PA)

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said that post-mortem examinations had been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm the causes of death for the couple.

He added that the victims’ families were being supported.