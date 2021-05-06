Essex murder: boy, 16, charged with stabbing James Gibbons to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 34-year-old man in Essex on Sunday.

James Gibbons was stabbed in Iris Mews, in Laindon, at around 9.30pm.

Police said that despite the best efforts of medical teams and their officers, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from stab wounds.

Detectives say they believe Mr Gibbons had been trying to help another man when he was attacked.

A 16 year-old boy arrested shortly after the killing has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford magistrates’ court tomorrow, Friday.

