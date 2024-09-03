Five children arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 80-year-old dog walker

Support truly

Five children, including three aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old man died following an assault in a park.

Officers have arrested five people, a boy and a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12, on suspicion of murder.

Leicestershire Police have launched a murder investigation after the elderly man died in hospital from injuries sustained in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, on Sunday evening at around 6.30pm.

Police officers at the scene in Franklin Park ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The alleged victim, who was walking his dog, is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

The assault happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way and the group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived, the force said.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the park or the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement that it will make a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) because they had prior contact with the victim.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist. Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Speaking yesterday before his death, the alleged victim’s daughter said her father had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham due to the extent of his injuries.

She told LeicestershireLive: “He had been taking the dog for a walk. He was about 30 seconds away from getting home when he was attacked. He was lying under the tree and at first he was complaining about his neck and now he’s not able to move his legs.

“He’s always been very active – he has three allotments. We’ve lived here for 40 years and just recently there’s been a lot of anti-social behaviour, which has been reported to the police.”