Two men charged with murder after boy, 16, killed in ‘hit-and-run’ in Sheffield

Two men have been charged with murder after an alleged hit-and-run in which a 16-year-old boy was killed in Sheffield.

Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26 – both of Locke Drive – were also charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to incidents involving three cyclists earlier that day.

A grey Audi is believed to have driven towards three electric bicycles on Wednesday, colliding with one of the riders, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 18-year-old man riding the electric bike struck by the car suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said on Saturday, adding that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

As the car continued after the crash, it then collided with 16-year-old Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, who had recently arrived in the UK from Yemen seeking “a better future”.

The teenager, who according to police had been walking along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by the car, later died in hospital.

The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene, police said.

With charges having now been brought against Ahmed and Ahmed, they will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other individuals – a 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail, the force said on Saturday.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers investigating the death of teenager Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi have charged two men.”

“Abdullah, aged 16, was innocently walking along Staniforth Road, in Darnall, just after 4.50pm on Wednesday when a car collided with him,” the statement said, adding: “Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.”

Abdullah had arrived in the UK from Yemen earlier this year “for a better future”, his family said.

Relatives and friends said he was devoted to his family and would “light up their faces with a big smile”. He had devoted himself to learning English ahead of starting at college in September.

Abdullah’s relative Saleh Alsirkal, who runs a corner shop which the teenager visited just before the crash, said: “His dad brought him over to change his life, to get a better future for his son, but this has happened and destroyed everything.”

Mr Alsirkal said Abdullah was a “kind boy” who wanted to look after his family and had been enjoying learning English. “Every time he had a new word to learn he was so excited about it,” he said.

“It meant a lot to him and he learned quick. Sometimes he would stay in the shop just so he could talk to people. He tried to be friends with everyone.”

Additional reporting by PA