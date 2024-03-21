Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 31, found stabbed to death in home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death in south London.

The 31-year-old victim was found suffering knife injuries at 11.15pm on Wednesday in Manor Park, Lewisham. Officers responded with paramedics and forced entry to the address. Despite the efforts of emergency services to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at a different address in Lewisham the same evening on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody at a south London police station.

Police taped off a residential area in Staplehurst Road, close to Hither Green railway station and a row of shops. It is regularly used by commuters going to and from the station.

A forensics officer was spotted at the scene on Thursday lunchtime, along with a number of police vehicles. An officer stood outside one of the residential properties on the street, within the cordon.

DCI Mike Nolan investigating said: “We know that local people will be shocked by this incident and I would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course.

Foresnics officers were spotted in the area on Thursday as the investigation continues (Independent)

Chief Superintendent Louise Sargent leading local policing in Lewisham said: “Tragically overnight a young woman has lost her life. We don’t underestimate the impact this has on the local community and those who knew the victim.

“All of our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends as we do everything we can to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they go about their enquiries.

“Please do speak with officers if you need to or contact your local policing team.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 8153/20MAR. To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.