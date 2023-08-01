Husband walked into police station to confess to murdering wife with rounders bat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A husband who walked into a police station to confess to killing his wife with a rounders bat has been jailed.

Tarsame Singh, 79, walked into Romford police station on 2 May and told the front desk he had just killed his wife, Maya Devi.

Metropolitan Police officers rushed to the house on Cowdray Way in Elm Park, finding Ms Devi unresponsive on the living room floor.

A wooden rounders bat was found nearby, while “significant” amounts of blood stained the carpet and walls, the force said.

Ms Devi died of blunt force injuries to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh was charged the following day and remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic case and one that has left the couple’s three children utterly distraught.

“No one should ever lose their mother in this way and we will continue to think of and support them at this difficult time.

“Singh has never admitted what caused him to act in such a violent way that evening, but we are pleased he has pleaded guilty and will now face a significant custodial sentence.”

He will be sentenced at the same court on 29 September.