A murder probe has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in Manchester.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not yet been named, was attacked around 6pm on Thursday by two men, suffering stab wounds as a result.

He was taken to the hospital by emergency services, where he died a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police has established three crime scenes it believes are connected to the murder of the teenager, with a heavy police presence in the Old Trafford area where the incident occurred.

Detective Superintendent Danny Inglis from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly sad time, they are being supported by our specialist officers.

“This is an horrific incident, where a young man has tragically lost his life, and we are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish exactly what has happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.

“We know this happened at a time of day when people would still be out and about or returning home, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could help our investigation, no matter how small it may seem.”

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police has requested anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage, to call 101 quoting log number 2613 of 09/09/2021.