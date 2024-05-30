Murder investigation after man and woman found dead in quiet village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder probe has been launched after a woman and young man were found dead at a home near Bishop’s Stortford.

Emergency services were called to an address on Cambridge Road, in Ugley, on Tuesday evening after reports two people were seriously injured at an address.

Officers found a woman in her fifties and a man in his twenties with injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man from Ugley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective inspector Lydia George, from Essex Police, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the two people who were killed in Ugley last night. This will be an unimaginably difficult time for them and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this incident will cause concern within the local community but I want to reassure them that we have a team of experienced detectives and staff investigating.

“At this stage we do not believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.