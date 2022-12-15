For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of a woman and two children in Kettering, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers were called to Petherton Court in the town at around 11.15am on Thursday, where they found the woman and a boy and girl, understood to be aged 6 and 4 respectively, with serious injuries.

The woman died at the scene despite treatment from paramedics and the two children died later in hospital.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and is in police custody, officers say.

They say they are not seeking anyone else over the deaths, at Petherton Court in the town.

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death will be taking place in the coming days.

The area around the flats has been cordoned off, according to the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Forensics officers are on the scene and a flatbed truck took away a Vauxhall Zafira, the local website reported.

Local policing area commander Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.

“The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody. However, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event.

“It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”