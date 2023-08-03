For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of an aspiring lawyer stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity has said dealing with the Metropolitan Police was “harder than getting someone convicted in The Hague” ahead of the sentencing of his killers.

Sven Badzak, 22, and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six young men as they walked back from Waitrose in Kilburn, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 6 2021.

Mr Badzak was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while his friend suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to run into a nearby supermarket for help.

Sven Badzak, 22, and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six young men as they walked back from Waitrose in Kilburn, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 6 2021 (Met Police)

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, drug dealers Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford; and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley; were found guilty of Mr Badzak’s murder last month.

They were each acquitted of attempted murder of the 16-year-old but both convicted of wounding with intent.

Asked what she thought of how the police dealt with the crime on Times Radio, Mr Badzak’s mother, Jasna, said: “It was horrendous for us, they were saying that it was gang-related violence, implying that Sven was a gangster.”

She added that it became a “problem” for police to get CCTV and they were “very reluctant to do that”.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, drug dealer Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford was found guilty of Mr Badzak’s murder last month (Met Police)

Ms Badzak, who was previously a protected witness in two trials of war criminals at The Hague after fleeing her native Yugoslavia, earlier told The Times: “Putting criminals behind bars in The Hague was a piece of cake compared with dealing with the Metropolitan police.”

She described her son as “calm and collected” and said he “never ever had any altercations with anybody who would be involved in something like that”.

Ms Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said that she was threatened with arrest for “interfering with the investigation”.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, drug dealer Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley was found guilty of Mr Badzak’s murder last month (Met Police)

She added: “I was demanding that they arrest the killers and even arresting any one of them, would take at least seven to 10 days.”

Labelling the Met as “lazy”, she told of her anger at the fact that three suspects have not been caught.

The 51-year-old said she is “pleased” there is “finally some small semblance of justice”. However, she added: “The Metropolitan Police are not doing their job. I am paralysed in bed from all the stress they have caused me. Each arrest was like climbing Everest. I will be harassing them and doing everything to ensure the other three are convicted of murder as well.”

The Met Police said: “Officers have made a number of arrests, in addition to those charged with Mr Badzak’s murder, and the inquiry continues. Officers are determined to bring all those responsible for the death of Sven Badzak to justice.

“Diligent and thorough inquiries focused mainly on CCTV and mobile phone work identified the three defendants who were all arrested over the coming weeks.

“In February 2022 detectives issued images of two unknown men they wanted to speak to in connection with the murder. That appeal still stands.

“One suspect has been identified as Lior Agbayan, 20, who had fled the country before he was identified as a suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.”

Mr Badzak had reportedly gone to a shop to get orange juice and then to a bagel shop when he was attacked in Kilburn, London (PA)

Mr Badzak attended the private schools Wetherby Prep and Portland Place in central London, before going on to graduate with a degree in sociology from Roehampton University with hopes of becoming a lawyer.

“I am still waiting for Sven to open the door, and when I try to fall asleep he’s in front of my eyes,” said his mother. “When I sleep I dream about him, he’s just there, I’m trying to reach him and I lose him again and again and again.”

She continued: “The only sentence I will accept and will be right will be life, meaning life. I am living a life sentence. Sven’s life doesn’t exist anymore, he was 22 and a half. Remember yourself at 22 and a half, you have just begun living. He was a child.”

Gedel and Ambersley are set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.