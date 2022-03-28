A woman has been charged with murder after a “respected and loved” 22-year-old was stabbed to death in South Gloucestershire.

Bradley Lewis died after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, near Bristol, on Friday night.

Abigail White, 23, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The family of Mr Lewis paid tribute to “our wonderful, much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early”.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to a semi-detached property at about 8.20pm on Friday. He later died in the early hours of Saturday.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the “respected and loved” man since his death.

In a statement, Hanham Athletic Football Club (HAFC) paid tribute to their reserve player, saying: “HAFC are deeply saddened to advise that one of our Reserve Team players, Brad Lewis passed away yesterday.

“We remembered Brad with a minutes silence before our fixture yesterday.

“Our deepest condolences to all of Brad’s family and friends.”

Lee Parker wrote on social media: “Today we lost a fantastic beautiful person, without saying goodbye.

“I hope he knows just how much and how many people loved him, beautiful throughout. Rip Brad.”

Kailon Britt added: “Your family will miss you soo much and those beautiful children of yours are gunna miss you so much my brother.

“You have grown to be the man everyone wanted you to be, so respected and loved.”

A neighbour said the incident had “obviously come as a real shock”, while another said it was a very “sad” situation.

Two men in their 20s visited the property with flowers on Sunday. One said they knew the man who died from school, adding: “He was a lovely guy. It’s really sad.”

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a devastating incident in which a man has lost his life and a thorough investigation will now be carried out to establish what happened.

“An arrest has been made and we can confirm the victim and the person arrested were known to each other.

“There’ll be a continuing police presence at the scene of this incident while our enquiries continue.

“We’ll also be increasing patrols in the area to support and reassure the local community, with neighbourhood officers able to answer any worries or concerns.”