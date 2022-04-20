Man, 20, stabbed to death ‘by attacker dressed in black who forced way into home’

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by an attacker dressed in black who forced his way into the victim’s home, murder detectives said.

The victim was fatally injured in the “brutal, targeted” killing shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday at a home in Hudson Close, Plaistow, east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers, along with land and air ambulance crews, tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Although we are at the early stage of our investigation, we know that the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home and stabbed him a number of times before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green.

“The suspect was a black male dressed in all black clothing.

“The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family.

“I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch. No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please make the call.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time is urged to check their dashcam footage for anything suspicious.

Police patrols will be boosted in the area following the killing.

Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker, who is in charge of policing in the borough of Newham, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that another young life has been needlessly taken by violence in east London.

“I know that this horrific incident will send shockwaves through our communities, and I would like to reassure local people that we are doing all we can to support our homicide colleagues as they progress their investigation.

“A young man’s life has been ended in his own home, where he should have been safe. His family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss and my thoughts are with them today.

“The community can expect to see a more visible police presence in the area around Plaistow to provide reassurance and to make officers available to discuss any concerns that people may have - please do approach them as they make their patrols.”

Work has been done to reduce instances of crime in the Newham borough, but the overall crime rate there last year was 93 crimes per 1,000 people, according to crimerate.co.uk. Newham is the 21st most dangerous place in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, it says.