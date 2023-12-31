Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two women found dead in Staffordshire home

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said

George Lithgow
Sunday 31 December 2023 23:20
Two women have been found dead at a house in Cheadle, Staffordshire (PA)
Two women have been found dead at a house in Cheadle, Staffordshire (PA)
(PA Archive)

Two women have been found dead at a house in Staffordshire on New Year’s Eve.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after the bodies were found at a property in Cheadle, Staffordshire Police said.

The force urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

In a statement, police said: “We were called to Park Lane at 3pm this afternoon (Sunday December 31) to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured.

“Both women were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting incident number 340 of 31 December, or message us using Live Chat on our website.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in