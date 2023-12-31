For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women have been found dead at a house in Staffordshire on New Year’s Eve.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after the bodies were found at a property in Cheadle, Staffordshire Police said.

The force urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

In a statement, police said: “We were called to Park Lane at 3pm this afternoon (Sunday December 31) to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured.

“Both women were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting incident number 340 of 31 December, or message us using Live Chat on our website.”