Mum charged with murder of her daughter in Rowley Regis

Police remain at the end-of-terrace house while inquiries continue

Rich Booth
Wednesday 06 March 2024 10:53
<p>The scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, in Sandwell, after Shay Kang.l was discovered dead</p>

The scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, in Sandwell, after Shay Kang.l was discovered dead

(Jacob King/PA Wire)

A woman whose 10-year-old daughter was found dead at their home has been charged with her murder.

West Midlands Police said Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of killing Shay Kang.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday after police discovered Shay’s body at an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis.

A cordon remains in place at the end-of-terrace house while police inquiries continue, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends.

“Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our inquiries continue.”

