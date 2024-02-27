Man shot dead while walking dog on remote path in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was shot dead while walking his dog on a remote track, Police Scotland have said.

The force has launched a murder inquiry into the death of Brian Low, 65, in his home town of Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, on Saturday February 17.

He was fatally shot as he walked his dog on a remote track in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town at around 8.30am, Police Scotland said in a statement.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries since Brian’s death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

“Our inquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track, shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

“Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.”

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, are asked to come forward and speak to detectives.

Police said Mr Low’s death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination and extra patrols are in the area to reassure residents.