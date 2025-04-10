For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 32-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested as a murder probe was launched into a stabbing in Leicester.

Police said they were called to a house in the west of the city shortly after 10.40pm on Wednesday following a report that a man had been stabbed.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the house on Oakdale Close, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said.

open image in gallery Police were called to Oakdale Close (pictured) ( Google Maps )

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Following further enquiries, a 16-year-old boy was found a short time later and also arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.

Both remained in custody, police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Detectives are carrying out further enquiries at the address, while officers from the West Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area are carrying out reassurance patrols, according to the force.

Following previous police contact, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages and two people remain under arrest. Support is being provided to the family of the deceased.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and I’d ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to those who saw anyone entering or leaving the property in Oakdale Close and may have captured their movements on a CCTV, a doorbell camera or dashcam.

“Anything you’re able to tell us could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Leicestershire Police website, or to call 101, quoting the reference 25*206393