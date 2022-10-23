Murder investigation as woman in her 50s stabbed to death in London
The Metropolitan Police is urgently searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in Newham, east London.
Officers were called to a home on Windmill Lane and found two women suffering with stab injuries.
One of the women, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital. Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.
The Metropolitan Police is urgently searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.
Chief Inspector Lisa Parker of the Met’s North East BCU: “My thoughts and sympathies are with both of these women as well as their friends and family.“I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident.
“I share their concern, and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.
“Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses are asked to call 101, reference 1224/23oct. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.
