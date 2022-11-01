Murder suspect sought by police over double stabbing found dead in river
Body was retrieved from east London river on Friday
A murder suspect sought by police over a double stabbing has been found dead in a river.
Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, was wanted for the murder of Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, and the non-fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old woman in Newham, east London, on Sunday 23 October.
The women were found injured at a house in Windmill Lane, Newham, in the early hours of the morning.
Police opened a murder investigation and on Wednesday 26 named Florentino as the suspect.
Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said Florentino was known to the victims.
Police said detectives found the suspect’s body in a river near Blaker Road, in Stratford, east London, around 7.30pm on Friday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and his family has been told, as had Feliz’s.
Police said a post-mortem examination was needed to formally identify the body but they were confident it was Florentino.
There was no update on the injured woman.
Speaking after the investigation was launched, Mr Crick said: “I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends.”
