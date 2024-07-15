Support truly

Yostin Andres Mosquera has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of two men whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol last week, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was charged in the early hours of Monday, 15 July with two counts of murder and will appear in custody later the same day at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

The two victims in this case can now be named as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth. Paul was British, Albert was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

