Man charged with murder after remains of two men were found on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Yostin Andres Mosquera has been charged with two counts of murder

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 15 July 2024 07:06
Yostin Andres Mosquera has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of two men whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol last week, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was charged in the early hours of Monday, 15 July with two counts of murder and will appear in custody later the same day at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

The two victims in this case can now be named as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth. Paul was British, Albert was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

More follows on this breaking news story...

