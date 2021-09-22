One dead and two injured after triple shooting in North London

A man believed to be in his 20s has been shot dead in North London whilst two others are receiving treatment for gun shot wounds following a night of violence in north London.

Police were called at 10.31pm on Tuesday after receiving reports that a man was shot on Green Lanes in North London, close to the junction with West Green Road.

Firearm officers were deployed to the scene alongside London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance but despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene a little before 11pm.

Police were called again to a north London hospital, just before 11pm, after a 24-year-old man – who police have called Victim Two – self presented with gun shots wounds. His injuries, however, do not appear to be life-threatening, the Met police said.

Following this, further calls were received from a residential address in Edmonton, north London after a 24-year-old – who police have called Victim Three – reported that he had been shot while in the Green Lanes area.

The man was taken to an east London hospital for treatment, but his injuries are also not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers believe that Victim Three was shot while passing by the original Green Lanes shooting.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command unit have been informed of the incident and will be investigating.

The shooting is not believed to be terror-related.

There are currently a number of crime scenes in place, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.