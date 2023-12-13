For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A grieving woman has recalled how her “bubbly, bouncy” sister was looking forward to her future before she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Darren Osment has been convicted of murdering Claire Holland 11 years ago – although he has always refused to reveal what he did with her body.

Osment lured the mother of four to the pub in Bristol where he worked as a chef, then killed her and disposed of her body, burning his clothes and disposing of a knife he claimed to have used.

Sarah Holland (Avon & Somerset Police)

It took an undercover officer befriending him to gather enough evidence to have him prosecuted and in the hope of convincing him to reveal what happened to the body.

Ms Holland’s sister, Sarah, described her grief, saying: “There’s always this void, it’s like a void you can’t fill. You know there’s something missing in your life and you can’t explain.

“You … carry it around it’s like you’ve got some darkness behind you and you can’t remove it.

“And you just don’t know what to do to make that darkness bright again.”

She said her sister had wanted to find a job that she could have that would still allow her to see her children.

“So she was looking forward to her future,” she added.

Ms Holland, who was 32 when she died, was last seen alive on 6 June 2012. Detectives believe Osment disposed of her body in a river.

Osment confessed in a 999 call but later withdrew his confession (Avon & somerset Police)

She was reported missing on 14 June, prompting a major police investigation including a city-wide CCTV trawl, underwater searches, house-to-house enquiries, financial and mobile phone checks, and media appeals for information.

But no evidence was found of happened to Ms Holland.

Seven years later, her former boyfriend rang 999, telling the operator: “I just want the monkey off my back… I’ve took the law into my own hands basically. She took my son away from me so I took that from her…

“I’m handing myself in…not a good look for me, it’s murder.”

When officers traced him, he told them he paid someone to kill her, adding: “I’ve had enough of ducking and diving… Whatever is done is done.

“I just want to get it off my back and I put my hands up. I’ve had enough now, do you know what I mean? What will be, will be.”

Claire Holland (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) (PA Media)

Osment went on to deny involvement in Ms Holland’s death, so in 2020 police used an undercover officer to befriend him over 20 months.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant said the operation was kept secret even from the investigation team because of the risks to the officer, until July last year, when Osment was re-arrested.

“The evidence we’ve gathered painstakingly over the last four years has proven that Osment is a selfish and violent misogynist who has abused almost everyone he has been close to,” he said.

“The evidence and recorded footage gathered by the officer exposed Osment’s disturbing and hateful character and most importantly, details about the murder that otherwise would have remained unknown.”

Det Supt Hannant went on: “It was a brutal and pre-meditated crime motivated by his intense hatred of Claire, whom he blamed for having their child taken into care.

A court artist sketch of Darren Osment, 41, at Bristol Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

“The undercover officer put his safety at risk to expose Osment’s offending. He spent hours in his company and in doing so, was able to gather vital evidence to achieve justice for Claire and her family.”

The covert officer reported that Osment was both disgusted by - and felt justification for - his actions, and once was physically sick on seeing a televised police appeal for witnesses.

“I’m in no doubt, Darren Osment is a danger to women, and our communities are a safer place with him behind bars.”

Sarah Holland, 41, told The Guardian that the family wanted Osment to reveal where and how he killed her and where he disposed of her body.

“We haven’t had that chance to say goodbye. We don’t have anywhere to go to remember her. We’ve got nothing. That’s been taken away from us. If he has one ounce of compassion, just one measly ounce, let us know. I’m not sure that will ever happen,” she said.

Osment, from Patchway, South Gloucestershire, who was found guilty by a majority verdict after an 11-week trial, will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Det Supt Hannant said he hoped Helen’s Law would prevail. The law ensures that criminals who do not reveal the location of the remains of their victim can have this used against them when applying for parole.