Tribute to ‘lovely lady’ in her 80s as man arrested on suspicion of Cotswolds murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s died from head injuries in a Cotswolds market town.

Detectives in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, have launched an investigation after the unnamed victim was killed in the early hours.

Officers were called to the High Street at 12.10am on Friday, where they found the woman who later died from her wounds.

Police were called to the scene at 12.10am ( SWNS)

“The major crime investigation team is in the early stages of an investigation and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to make contact with police,” Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

“Those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.”

The victim’s next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Locals in the picturesque town said they were shocked.

An elderly business owner described the victim as an "absolutely lovely lady well known by residents here", and that the killing was "shocking and extremely sad".

Police went to reassure locals after the woman’s death ( SWNS)

Another local business owner said: "Some people seem to know who she was, and have been posting tributes saying that she was ‘such a nice lady’ etc, but apart from that we’ve only spoken to the police.

"It’s such a shock to Campden, it’s just a terrible shame that it was somebody that she knew. I just feel for the family – we’re quite a close community.

"My children went to school here and so you just worry you might have known the family or even them."