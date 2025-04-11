Life term for Muslim convert who planned attacks on mosque and military targets

Get Nadine White's Race Report newsletter for a fresh perspective on the week's news Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Get our free newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Muslim convert who researched military locations and threatened to “flatten” a mosque in a terror attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years.

Jason Savage was found guilty in January of plotting to stab an Islamic cleric who was an outspoken critic of terrorism, after jurors were shown footage of him filming a reconnaissance “mission” near a mosque and Islamic bookstore.

The 35-year-old, of Fourth Avenue, Small Heath, Birmingham, was jailed at the city’s Crown Court on Friday after a judge said messages he had sent showed that he believed he would die while committing a terrorist attack.

Passing sentence on Savage, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Farbey said she was sure the defendant had identified the police and military as targets but that his “primary focus” was the Birmingham-based cleric.

The judge told Savage, who suffers from an emotionally unstable personality disorder: “I am sure that you were actively planning an Isis-inspired lone wolf attack, meaning that you were not a member of Isis but were motivated to carry out a violent attack by yourself.

“I am sure that you were ready and willing to carry out a deadly attack by using a knife.”

The judge said the offending in the case was so serious that a life sentence was required, adding: “I accept you may not always be able to exercise appropriate judgement in the heat of the moment, however your offending took place over a number of days and cannot be described as impulsive.”

Video footage released by West Midlands Police after Savage was convicted showed him filming reconnaissance near a mosque in Wright Street, Small Heath, Birmingham, in March last year.

On the video, Savage recorded himself saying: “That seems like the best way to get away – the police will probably come from that way.”

As well as charting different routes into the mosque, Savage, who had adapted the handle of a knife found at his home, was heard to say: “Just needs the means now.

“Ask Allah to give man the means bro.”

A three-week trial was told Savage was arrested shortly after sending online messages to someone he did not know was an undercover officer, saying he was waiting to see what “opportunities come to present itself”.

Jurors also heard that Savage had taken screenshots of the West Midlands Police headquarters, police stations in Perry Barr and Stechford and various military locations in Birmingham, and told the undercover officer he was putting his neck on a “chopping block”.

Prosecutors said Savage, who converted to Islam in 2012, carried out reconnaissance with a view to attacking a cleric, bookstore and mosque in the Small Heath area, whose approach to the Salafi movement was “entirely at odds” with his own.

The mosque, store and publishing house advocated a strand of Salafism that stresses the importance of non-involvement in social or political activism, the court heard, while the cleric was an “outspoken critic” of Islamist terrorism, arguing that it was entirely incompatible with the true essence of Islam.

At some point in early 2024, the trial heard, Savage broke the handle off a kitchen knife and replaced it with cloth, before changing his social media status to “Lone Wolf”.

Shortly before his arrest, Savage had messaged the undercover officer, referring to seeing him in “paradise” and telling him he would send him videos over the “next couple of days” which he asked be “propagated” to reach the right people.

Savage, who was convicted of a single count of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts on or before March 14 last year, said “no problem” as he was led away to the cells.

The sentencing judge was told his criminal history started with a 2002 arson conviction, when he was aged 12, before convictions for 20 other offences, including a violent armed robbery.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said Savage had in the past set fire to furniture in his cell and posted social media messages saying he was delighted to hear prison staff had been “stabbed up” after what he claimed was a plot against Muslim inmates.

Savage has also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following childhood trauma, the court was told.

Commenting on the case, Bethan David, head of the Counter Terrorism Division of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jason Savage actively plotted to attack a cleric whose views he disagreed with, and other people.

“The CPS will continue to work to ensure those that plan to commit violent acts in the name of ideology and extremism are prosecuted.”