Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A man accused of killing a chef who trained under Gordon Ramsay will appear in court charged with murder today.

Omar Wilson, 31, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Mussie Imnetu 41, was found unconscious with a head injury outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway after nearby Notting Hill Carnival had ended on August 26.

He died in hospital five days later.

Wilson was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm but the charge was changed to murder following Mr Imnetu’s death, the court heard.

Julian Winship, prosecuting, outlined the facts of the case, alleging Wilson “headbutted” Mr Imnetu after the two interacted “in the area” of the carnival.

Around 70 seconds later, Wilson allegedly “punched the deceased five times to his head” and continued “punching him to the head” after he fell to the floor, Mr Winship told the court.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 25.

Sweden-born Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the Met said.

He left The Arts Club, a members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Cher Maximen, 32, was killed on the family day of Notting Hill carnival ( BigEgoMedia/Family Handout )

It came after another man has appeared in court charged with fatally stabbing a mother at Notting Hill Carnival.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was originally charged with the attempted murder of Cher Maximen but is now accused of murdering her after she died from “unsurvivable” injuries on August 31.

The court heard that the 32-year-old victim had been attending Notting Hill Carnival’s family day with relatives and friends on Sunday August 25 when she was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight.

Thibou appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday via video-link from HMP Belmarsh, while his brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 21, appeared via video-link from HMP Wandsworth facing lesser charges.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court a fight broke out close to Ms Maximen and her group, involving the brothers.

The mother tried to intervene in the fight and was stabbed in the area of her groin, Mr Richardson said.

She suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, where she underwent two major operations.

“In summary she was found to have extensive injuries and extensive blood loss,” the prosecutor said.

“Those injuries proved to be unsurvivable.”

Cher Maximen was with her child when she was attacked ( Facebook )

Shakiel, of Masbro Road, Hammersmith, west London, is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, and violent disorder.

Sheldon, of Star Road, Hammersmith, and Shaeim, of Charleville Road, Fulham, south-west London, are both charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, while the former faces an additional charge of possessing a stun gun.

The three defendants were remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 28.

A provisional trial date was set for February 24 next year.

Ms Maximen’s grieving family issued an emotional tribute through Big Ego Media, saying: “Cher was beautiful inside and out. She has a lot of family and has many friends.

“She was a good mother and protector of family and close friends.”

Dismissing initial reports that suggested the model and clothes designer was trying to break up a fight when she was stabbed, her mother said: “My daughter was not parting any gang fight with a three-year-old.”