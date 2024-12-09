Police say men in new photos may have vital information on top chef’s murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are searching for two people who potentially witnessesed the suspected murder of a top chef in London earlier this year.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway, West London at 11:22pm on Monday 26 August.

The chef, who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and was visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived, was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on Friday 30 August.

A man has been charged with his murder and is due to stand trial in February at the Old Bailey.

As its investigation continues, the Metropolitan Police are looking to speak to two men they believe may have information about the “devastating” attack.

The force said the two witnesses were near the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway between 11:10pm and 11:30pm on the night of the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mussie Imnetu’s murder has been devastating for his family and friends.

“A man will stand trial in February, but all the time we continue to investigate the attack. We need to speak to two men who were near the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway between 23:10hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday, 26 August and who we believe may hold vital information.

“I would like to stress that the two men pictured have not done anything wrong. If you are one of these men, or if you know one of them, we’d like to hear from you.

“We’d also still like to hear from anyone else who has information and hasn’t yet spoken to us.

“Did you happen to speak with the victim or the suspect at the time? Did you hear or see anything before the attack took place? Any information you have could prove vital in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos or who has other information is urged to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 8020/26AUG.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.