Police launch search for naked man wearing latex mask spotted ‘staring at traffic’

Police are searching for a man who was spotted naked apart from a black latex mask in a woodland area in Hampshire.

A motorist called the emergency services after passing the man next to the Highclere Woods, close to where period drama Downton Abbey is filmed.

He said: “He was stood at the five-bar gate in a layby near the A34 turning, in the woodlands near Highclere, naked with a latex black mask on.

“He was just stood, staring at traffic like a horror movie, and then when we drove past after turning around, he was running off.”

The man had been previously reported to police in July, but was unable to be found.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “We received a report from a member of the public regarding the sighting of a suspicious man exposing himself to traffic at around 7am yesterday morning along the A343 from Highclere towards the A34.

"Did you see what happened? Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101."