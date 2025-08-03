Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naked, masked man caught on camera walking street at night

All he was wearing was a black mask and trainers

Joe Hadden
Sunday 03 August 2025 14:52 BST
Lancashire Police are investigating the incident
Lancashire Police are investigating the incident (PA Archive)

Police are investigating after a video emerged of a naked man walking a street at night, wearing only a mask and trainers.

The footage has been widely shared on social media.

It is thought to have been filmed in the seaside Lancashire town of Lytham.

The video shows the man wearing only the black mask and a pair of black‑and‑white trainers as he walks along a row of houses.

Lancashire Police said the incident took place around 12.50am on 18 July.

It happened in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street.

File photo: The incident occurred in the town of Lytham, Lancashire

“We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning,” a police spokesman said.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

“Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house‑to‑house inquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”

Officers urged anyone with information or relevant CCTV to contact FyldeRTF@lancashire.police.uk.

