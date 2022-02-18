Naomi Hunte: 67-year-old man arrested over murder of woman stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

Friday 18 February 2022 22:22
(Independent)

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day.

