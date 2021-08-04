A woman who repeatedly abused and attacked her partner has been jailed.

Natalie Lord, of Salford, Manchester, admitted grievously bodily harm and was sentenced to 27 months in jail at Manchester Crown Court.

The court heard how the 44-year-old former hotel worker subjected her boyfriend to a series of alcohol-fuelled attacks.

On one occasion in 2019 she beat Leith Gaynor with weightlifter’s dumbbells. He lost consciousness during the assault and was left in a pool of blood.

The victim's mother found him in his flat when she went to visit him in Manchester.

Mr Gaynor suffered a 2cm laceration to his left temple and a 5cm wound to the back of his head, the court was told.

He also suffered multiple chest grazes, teeth marks on his chest and bruising to his hand.

The attack took place while Lord was serving a suspended sentence order for assault on three strangers the previous year.

In another attack, Lord stabbed Mr Gaynor and battered him over the head with a saucepan in another, after she accused him of being unfaithful.

Hilary Manley, the sentencing judge, issued a ten-year restraining order, banning Lord from seeing or contacting Mr Gaynor.

She said: "This was a sustained attack and you have absolutely no excuse for committing it. You have a history of becoming violent in drink and you know alcohol is a poison for you."

The judge added: "In September 2019 while subject to a suspended sentence order, you chose to drink again with predictable results. You have reached the end of the road in terms of chances with the court.”