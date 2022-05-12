Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry guilty of embezzling more than £24,000

Former Glasgow East representative took money while acting as treasurer for pro-independence group, court hears

Andy Gregory
Thursday 12 May 2022 17:08
<p>Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry (Andrew Milligan/PA)

(PA Archive)

Former MP Natalie McGarry has been found guilty of embezzling almost £25,000 while acting as treasurer for multiple political groups.

McGarry, who represented Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was convicted of two charges of embezzlement – totalling £24,635.

Current and former Scottish health secretaries Humza Yousaf and Jeane Freeman were among witnesses to testify during the six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, during which the 40-year-old had denied both charges against her.

But a jury found her guilty by majority of a charge of embezzling money while she was the treasurer of the Women for Independence campaign group between April 2013 and November 2015.

She was also found guilty by majority of a second charge of taking money between April 2014 and August 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

The 14 jurors were told that in order to convict McGarry, they would have to be confident beyond reasonable doubt that the funds were misappropriated and used dishonestly.

Sheriff Tom Hughes had also told them to ignore the publicity that the 40-year-old’s trial had attracted and to focus solely on the evidence presented to the court.

More follows...

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in