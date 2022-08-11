Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Natalie McGarry confiscation hearing postponed due to appeal

The former SNP MP was jailed for two years after being found guilty of embezzling almost £25,000 from pro-independence groups.

Rebecca McCurdy
Thursday 11 August 2022 11:57
Natalie McGarry was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzlement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Natalie McGarry was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzlement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

The confiscation hearing of former SNP MP Natalie McGarry, who was convicted of embezzling almost £25,000 from pro-independence groups, has been postponed to allow for an appeal process to continue.

The former Glasgow East MP was sentenced to two years in prison after a majority of jurors found her guilty of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence and £4,661 while treasurer and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh has confirmed the 40-year-old, who was an MP between 2015 and 2017, has lodged papers against both her conviction and jail term.

In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, defence agent Pat Campbell told Sheriff Barry Divers: “You will be aware of the intention of an appeal lodged against sentence and conviction.”

Sheriff Divers continued the matter until October 4.

The confiscation hearing determines whether savings or valuables to the equivalent of the embezzled cash can be handed over.

The details of McGarry’s grounds for appeal are unknown.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in