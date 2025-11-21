For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nathan Gill has had a political fall from grace not seen for more than 50 years.

The former leader of Reform UK Wales is facing prison for accepting Russian bribes while a Member of the European Parliament.

The downfall of Gill, 52, is almost without parallel – save perhaps for that of Labour’s John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in 1974 after his political career and business affairs unravelled.

But Gill’s public shaming at the Old Bailey in London invites uncomfortable scrutiny for Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, who once worked with him in Brussels.

In a recent interview, Mr Farage described Gill as a “bad apple”.

open image in gallery Nathan Gill, right, with Nigel Farage in 2019 ( PA Archive )

He said he was “shocked” after his former UK Independence Party (Ukip) colleague admitted eight counts of bribery.

“Any political party can find in their midst all sorts of terrible people,” Mr Farage said.

“Gill is particularly shocking because I knew him as a devout Christian, very clean-living, honest person.

“So I’m deeply shocked. But you know, that is a different time. I’m the only one (in Reform) that really knew him, going back a long way.”

The Clacton MP added: “You can never, ever guarantee 100 per cent that everyone you meet in your life, you shake hands with in the pub, is a good person.”

Gill’s activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, over a six-month period between December 2018 and July 2019.

The married father-of-five is a teetotal devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and for six years served as a Mormon bishop.

His interests include history of the First World War, reading, gardening, and he is a self-confessed sun worshipper.

Gill was born in England, but his family moved to Anglesey when he was a child. He attended Ysgol Gymuned Llanerch-y-Medd.

After college, he took over the family business, providing care for the elderly, before entering politics.

Gill had been involved with Ukip since 2004 and served as an MEP first for the party and later for the Brexit Party, from 2014 to 2020.

He was leader of Ukip Wales between 2014 and 2016, and also served as a member of the Welsh Assembly for 18 months between 2016 and 2017.

When he quit Cardiff Bay, Plaid Cymru AM Llyr Gruffydd described Gill as a “largely absent figure” in the Senedd.

“His time in the Assembly has been dominated by internal arguments which ultimately resulted in him being ousted as leader of the Ukip group,” he said.

“I suspect that rather than being remembered as Ukip’s first AM, he probably won’t be remembered at all.”