Alleged National Action co-founder denies membership of neo-Nazi terrorist group

Alex Davies, 27, is accused of being a member after the group was banned as a terrorist organisation in 2016

Lizzie Dearden
Security Correspondent
Friday 29 October 2021 13:07
<p>The hearing took place at the Old Bailey </p>

The hearing took place at the Old Bailey

(PA)

The alleged co-founder of National Action has denied being a member of the neo-Nazi group after it was banned by the government.

Alex Davies, 27, pleaded not guilty to membership of a proscribed organisation on Friday.

The Old Bailey heard that he allegedly continued to be part of National Action after it was listed as a terrorist group on 16 December 2016, until 27 September 2017.

Being a member of the group was not a criminal offence until the 2016 ban.

Mr Davies, of Uplands in Swansea, appeared at the hearing via video-link.

Judge Mark Dennis QC freed him on bail ahead of a trial due to start on 19 April.