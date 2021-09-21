National Action ‘co-founder’ denies seven terror offences

The alleged co-founder of National Action has denied seven terror offences, including membership of the banned terrorist group.

Ben Raymond, 32, is accused of being part of the neo-Nazi organisation after it was banned by the government in December 2016.

He has also been charged with six counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist. The documents include the manifesto written by Norway shooter Anders Breivik and manuals containing instructions on making explosives, firearms and incendiary weapons.

Mr Raymond denied all charges during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, bellowing “not guilty” as each was read out.

The defendant, of Beechcroft Road in Swindon, was released on conditional bail by Judge Christopher Parker QC.

His trial, which is estimated to last three to four weeks, is due to begin on 1 November.