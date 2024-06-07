Two men in court over death of girl in small boat incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two men wanted by French authorities over the death of a young girl who drowned attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat have appeared in court.

The girl died after boarding the boat near Wimereux on April 23, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

NCA officers arrested Sudanese nationals Al Tahir Abdullah Adam, 24, and Musaab Bashir Altijani, 19, in Hillingdon, west London, last week.

They are wanted in France on suspicion of causing the death.

Both face extradition.

The pair appeared together behind the glass dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court dressed all in grey.

They spoke through an interpreter to confirm their names and dates of birth.

District Judge Daniel Sternberg adjourned their cases until July 5.

A final hearing to decide if they are to be extradited is expected to take place in September.

NCA deputy director of investigations Craig Turner said previously: “These arrests are the result of an investigation led by the French authorities and supported by the NCA alongside other law enforcement partners.

“We said at the time of this tragic incident that we were determined to do all we can to identify those responsible for this event and bring them to justice, that remains the case.”

The girl was among five people who died when a dinghy carrying more than 100 people set off from a French beach before getting into difficulties.

Three men, a woman and the girl were killed. Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others refused to leave the boat and continued their journey towards the UK.