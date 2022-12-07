Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Climate protesters convicted of causing criminal damage to The Hay Wain

Two climate protesters who inflicted more than £1,000 worth of damage to John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain must compensate the National Gallery.

Ellie Ng
Wednesday 07 December 2022 07:37
Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus glued themselves to the painting (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus glued themselves to the painting (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two climate protesters who inflicted more than £1,000 of damage to John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain must compensate the National Gallery after being convicted of causing criminal damage.

Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, taped printed posters of a “dystopian version” of the artwork on to the painting before gluing their hands to its frame in the National Gallery on July 4, this year.

The Hay Wain, which was painted in 1821, shows a rural Suffolk scene of a wagon returning to the fields across a shallow ford for another load.

Hunt and Lazarus were each convicted by a district judge of causing criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Their actions were associated with climate change campaign group Just Stop Oil (JSO).

In July, the pair entered the gallery with three others who distracted security officers so that the defendants could tape three printed posters of a “dystopian version of Constable’s painting” onto the canvas.

Hunt and Lazarus then glued their hands to the frame before delivering a short speech to people in the gallery.

The painting was taken to be restored at the cost of £1,081 and fitted with a glass sheet before it was re-exhibited the next morning.

The pair argued that Articles 10 and 11 under the European Convention of Human Rights – the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly respectively – gave them lawful excuse for their actions, but this was rejected.

District Judge Daniel Sternberg said the damage caused was “significant not trivial” and that the defendants “were reckless” and caused it “without lawful excuse”.

He sentenced each of them with a conditional discharge for a period of 18 months and ordered that they pay the National Gallery £540.74 each in compensation, totalling the cost of the damage.

The judge added that if they committed any further offences within that time frame they were liable to have the matter “reopened” and the court could send them “to prison”.

Judge Sternberg also gave Hunt and Lazarus conditional discharges for gluing themeselves to the forecourt of a service station on the M25 in Oxted, Surrey, on April 28, this year.

They both pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass in relation to that demonstration.

Other protesters at the site allegedly caused more than £12,000 of damage after wrecking pumps and spray painting the station, the court heard.

Hunt has three previous convictions – breaching conditions imposed on a public assembly in February 2020 and two counts of aggravated trespass earlier this year.

Lazarus has two previous convictions for two counts of aggravated trespass in September and November this year.

Hunt and Lazarus, both of High Street, Trowbridge, Wiltshire, denied but were convicted of causing criminal damage.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in