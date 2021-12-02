Twins in court accused of murdering grandfather who disappeared on charity cycle

Alexander and Robert McKellar, 29, are accused of murdering Anthony Parsons.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 02 December 2021 15:16
Police searching for Anthony Parsons after he was reported missing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Twin brothers have appeared in court accused of murdering a grandfather whose remains were found in January after he went missing on a charity cycle four years ago.

Former Navy petty officer Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, was reported missing in 2017, aged 63, while on a charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William.

He was last seen at around 11.30pm on October 2 that year outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, Argyll and Bute.

Anthony Parsons went missing on a charity cycle in October 2017 (Police Scotland/PA)
(PA Media)

His remains were discovered in January this year in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.

Police Scotland said on Monday two men were arrested and charged in connection with his death.

Twins Alexander McKellar and Robert McKellar, both 29, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court accused of murder, conspiracy to murder and an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Alexander McKellar is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The twins, from Argyll and Bute, made no plea at the private court hearing and were remanded in custody pending a further court date.

The funeral of Anthony Parsons was held in April this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

At a funeral service for Mr Parsons at Stirling Crematorium in April, his family urged anyone with information to come forward, saying they “still need answers” about his death.

Detective Inspector John McFall of the Major Investigations Team led the inquiry into Mr Parsons’ death.

He said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

