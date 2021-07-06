Woman beaten to death and man seriously injured during brutal attack at Lancashire home

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a woman was beaten to death and another man left in hospital following a savage attack at a house in Lancashire.

Ishrat Ahmed, 52, died after suffering head injuries during the brutal assault at a home in Nelson. An unnamed 55-year-old is in a serious but stable condition following the incident.

Police officers were called to a property in the town’s Roberts Street following reports of a disturbance at 10pm on Sunday.

Both victims were immediately rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital but Ms Ahmed died on Monday evening.

The 58-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was detained shortly after the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “Given this sad development, our focus has now shifted to a murder investigation and so I am renewing my appeal to anyone with information about what happened or why, to get in touch.

“We know that there has been a lot of discussion and some concern within the community, which has led to some rumour.

"I ask for the sake of Mrs Ahmed’s family, people do not share these comments on social media and instead, if they think they know something, speak to the police.

“We will continue to have extra patrols out and about in the area over the next few days and should anyone have concerns, or information, please approach an officer.

“Again, I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and support during our enquiries so far.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1786 of July 4th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.