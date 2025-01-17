Neo-Nazi with Hitler tattoo tried to ‘exterminate’ asylum seeker in terror attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Nazi-obsessed white supremacist who stabbed an asylum seeker in a terror attack has been jailed for attempted murder.

Callum Ulysses Parslow, 32, attacked the man in April last year at the Pear Tree Inn near Worcester in what he claimed was a “protest” against small boat crossings.

Parslow, who has Hitler’s signature tattooed on his arm, said he stabbed the asylum seeker in the chest and hand because he wanted to hurt “one of the Channel migrants”.

Sentencing Parslow on Friday, Mr Justice Dove said he posed a “high risk of serious harm” to the public. Parslow was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years and eight months.

Mr Justice Dove said Parslow had carried out a “preplanned terrorist attack”, which was “intended to intimidate” asylum seekers and those giving them support.

The judge told Parslow that the stabbing was “motivated by your extreme racist right-wing ideology”, and that he had taken inspiration from terrorist atrocities in New Zealand and Norway.

open image in gallery Callum Parslow was found guilty of attempting to murder an asylum seeker ( (West Midlands CTU/PA) )

Just before his arrest, Parslow had tried to send a post to X, claiming that he “just did my duty to England” by trying to “exterminate” his victim, his trial at Leicester Crown Court heard. He had tried to tag prominent politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage and Suella Braveman, in the social media post but it failed to send because he had copied in too many people.

Mr Justice Dove told Parslow at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday: “You armed yourself for the attack, and were prepared for your inevitable arrest and incarceration.

open image in gallery A screengrab from CCTV footage issued by West Midlands Police dated 2/4/2024 of the moment just before Callum Ulysses Parslow attacked an asylum seeker ( West Midlands Police/PA Wire )

“In parallel with the terrorists whose books you owed, you prepared a manifesto seeking to justify the horrifying violence that you intended to perpetrate”

He added that Parslow had “perceived yourself as exterminating, and I quote ‘the harmful invasive species’”, concluding: “The document amounted to a lengthy and florid diatribe of extreme right wing racist invective.”

open image in gallery A knife belonging to Callum Ulysses Parslow collected as evidence by West Midlands Police ( West Midlands Police/PA Wire )

Nahom Hagos, the asylum seeker who was attacked, is an Eritrean national who had been granted leave to remain in the UK until November 2028. He had previously lived in the hotel and, on the day of the stabbing, had been back to visit a friend.

Parslow first asked him where he was from before going on to stab him with a “specialist” knife, which he had bought online for £770.

Mr Hagos required extensive medical treatment in hospital, police said.

open image in gallery A police photo of Callum Parslow’s bedsit ( (West Midlands CTU/PA) )

The sentencing hearing heard on Friday that Mr Hagos continues to suffer pain and loss of function of his left hand, which was stabbed in the attack. He is also suffering from PTSD and severe depression as a result of Parslow’s “cruel and violent” assault on him.

In a victim impact statement written earlier this month by Mr Hagos, and read in court by the prosecution, he said the pain in his hand was “unbearable and keeps me awake all night long”.

He added: “I now have insomnia. I had been living and pursuing a happy life before the incident. This is now a distant memory.

“I prefer to be on my own. I feel lonely and don’t feel safe on the street. My life has been turned upside down.”

He said he struggled to understand why Parslow attacked him, saying: “I was a law-abiding, good person.”

open image in gallery The tattoo of Adolf Hitler's signature on Parslow’s left forearm ( West Midlands Police/PA Wire )

In the manifesto that Parslow had tried to post online after the attack, he railed against the “evil enemies of nature and of England”, who he said had demonised Christianity, white people and European culture.

In a police search of Parslow’s flat in Worcester, officers found a second knife, an axe, a metal baseball bat, a red armband bearing a swastika, and copies of Mein Kampf.

During his trial, Parslow told the court that he “wanted to go to prison”. He said that he was angry at his impending eviction from his bedsit, saying: “The reason I chose to do it to one of the Channel migrants was that I was angry and frustrated.”