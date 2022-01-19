Neo-Nazi terror offender ordered to read Jane Austen jailed after ‘unduly lenient’ sentence quashed

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Wednesday 19 January 2022 15:42
(Independent)

A neo-Nazi terror offender who was ordered to read Jane Austen has been jailed after judges overturned his “unduly lenient” sentence.

Ben John, now 22, was handed a suspended prison sentence for possessing a terrorist document in August, meaning he would not be jailed unless he broke the conditions of a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Court of Appeal judges found that sentence was unlawful because it violated the Sentencing Code, and sent John to prison for two years.

