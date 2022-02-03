A teenager joined a neo-Nazi terrorist group and collected bomb-making manuals, a court has heard.

Luca Benincasa, 19, is charged with membership of a proscribed organisation and four counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist.

A hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday was told that he had joined Feuerkrieg Division, a neo-Nazi group that was banned in 2020.

Mr Benincasa, who appeared in the court wearing a black suit, is accused of membership of the organisation.

He is also charged with collecting four documents that were “likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, including explosives manuals.

The teenager, from Cardiff, was arrested on Tuesday and gave no indication of a plea to the charges.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey on 14 February.