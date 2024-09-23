Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘What on earth were you thinking?’ - Judge slams young mother who took baby to Manchester riot in a pram

Holly Evans
Monday 23 September 2024 13:44
Nevey Smith has avoided a jail term after targeting police at the Manchester riot
Nevey Smith has avoided a jail term after targeting police at the Manchester riot (Greater Manchester Police)

A young mother who bought her toddler to a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester has been spared jail.

Nevey Smith, 21, admitted throwing water over police on 31 July while her 20-month-old child was in a pram, claiming that she “lost her temper” while on a day out with the baby’s grandmother.

Describing her as “misguided, naive and immature” at her sentencing at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “You chose to join (the disorder) notwithstanding that you had your 20-month-old child in a pushchair.

“What on earth were you thinking? I doubt you had his safety in mind.”

Smith was handed a community order and made to attend reviews at a women’s problem-solving court, and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Vanessa Smith, 42, admitted the same offence as her daughter during the trouble outside the hotel in Newton Heath, which formed part of widespread rioting across the UK after three young girls were killed in Southport.

Smith is one of hundreds of people arrested and charged after the disorder, which has seen a number of people receive lengthy sentences for attacking officers and setting hotels on fire.

More follows on this breaking news story

