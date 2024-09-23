Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A young mother who bought her toddler to a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester has been spared jail.

Nevey Smith, 21, admitted throwing water over police on 31 July while her 20-month-old child was in a pram, claiming that she “lost her temper” while on a day out with the baby’s grandmother.

Describing her as “misguided, naive and immature” at her sentencing at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “You chose to join (the disorder) notwithstanding that you had your 20-month-old child in a pushchair.

“What on earth were you thinking? I doubt you had his safety in mind.”

Smith was handed a community order and made to attend reviews at a women’s problem-solving court, and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Vanessa Smith, 42, admitted the same offence as her daughter during the trouble outside the hotel in Newton Heath, which formed part of widespread rioting across the UK after three young girls were killed in Southport.

Smith is one of hundreds of people arrested and charged after the disorder, which has seen a number of people receive lengthy sentences for attacking officers and setting hotels on fire.

